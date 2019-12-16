BART Fares To Increase Jan. 1, 2020 As Ridership Falls

BART isn't making it to the south bay by the end of 2020 as previously planned, ridership is reportedly declining, and now fares are expected to rise by 5.4% starting on January 1, 2020.

BART fares going up as ridership numbers decline https://t.co/AnBUJnYapI — KTVU (@KTVU) December 16, 2019

This increase is part of a twice-yearly increase that was approved back in 2013. Further fare increases will have every other from 2022 through 2026.

BART ridership is down 6% on weekdays from a peak 433,400 daily riders in 2016 & is down 23% on weekends since 2015.

These fare increases won't do much to help deter the 22,000 daily fare evaders BART sees daily, which cost the transit company $25 million a year in lost earnings.