Dreamstime

BART Asks Riders To Please Not Hotbox Train Cars On 4/20

April 20, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

This 4/20 there are many ways to get home that don't include driving: Get an Uber, or Lyft, get one of AAA's Tipsy Tows, or take public transportation. One Bay Area transit agency has asked for you to politely not smoke on their train cars.

BART does not want any hotboxing today, or any day so, don't do that.

Tags: 
BART
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm