BART Asks Riders To Please Not Hotbox Their Trains On 4/20

April 17, 2019
Dallas
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This 4/20 there are many ways to get home that don't include driving: Get an Uber, or Lyft, or take public transportation. One Bay Area transit agency has asked for you to politely not smoke on their train cars.

Despite what you might see on trains - smoking is never permitted on BART so don't do that on April 20th, or any other day.

