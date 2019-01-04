BART Is Asking The Public What They Should Do With Old Train Cars

January 4, 2019
As BART's new fleet of trains become more & more integrated into use a question has arisen as to what to do with the old, retired BART cars. On January 10, BART's board of directors will get a look at what's being the fleet decommissioning.

There's all sorts of details BART provided in their post about this, but the main thing is they need to create space for the new fleet of cars and they'll run out room to store everything in 2020. So, they mentioned a few ideas of what to do with the out-of-date train cars themselves: pop-up food trucks, museum, tiny homes, even doing what other transit agencies have done and sinking them to create artficial reefs. The public has started to throw ideas in as well, like putting some at the new A's ballpark.

How about turning one into a bar?

Handing them out to the public one-by-one?

Many also like the idea of turning them into art installations. 

We'll see what happens as the new fleet begins to takeover. For more head here

 

