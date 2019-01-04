BART Is Asking The Public What They Should Do With Old Train Cars

As BART's new fleet of trains become more & more integrated into use a question has arisen as to what to do with the old, retired BART cars. On January 10, BART's board of directors will get a look at what's being the fleet decommissioning.

As more new train cars arrive, the plan for what to do with the OLD cars is taking shape. The Board will hear a presentation next week about some options: Museums? Tiny homes? Pop-up food trucks? Scrap? Retiring them is not as easy as you might think. https://t.co/U2d58Xsw4q pic.twitter.com/UtDiRJyfLm — SFBART (@SFBART) January 4, 2019

There's all sorts of details BART provided in their post about this, but the main thing is they need to create space for the new fleet of cars and they'll run out room to store everything in 2020. So, they mentioned a few ideas of what to do with the out-of-date train cars themselves: pop-up food trucks, museum, tiny homes, even doing what other transit agencies have done and sinking them to create artficial reefs. The public has started to throw ideas in as well, like putting some at the new A's ballpark.

Put one at the new As ball park! — NBA Headband (@indie_rock79) January 4, 2019

How about turning one into a bar?

BARTBar -- — Matt Banton (@mttbntn) January 4, 2019

Handing them out to the public one-by-one?

can you just....give me one — amazon cuomo (@Capittalism) January 4, 2019

Many also like the idea of turning them into art installations.

So many creative and interesting ideas for retiring the old BART cars! Rest assured at least some will be saved for history's sake. If you're really into it, download the presentation that will be made to the Board next week and get all the details. https://t.co/BqoAeNeomX pic.twitter.com/818VNiPly6 — SFBART (@SFBART) January 4, 2019

We'll see what happens as the new fleet begins to takeover. For more head here.