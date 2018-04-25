BART Announces Service To Antioch Starting In May

BART has announced that it will officially begin taking riders to Antioch starting on May 26, 2018. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Friday May 25.

BART to Antioch is almost here! Service will begin Saturday, May 26th. Join us for the community ribbon-cutting celebration at the new Antioch Station featuring free preview rides and local entertainment.https://t.co/LZfegRa8SX pic.twitter.com/eBXLTXKHsM — SFBART (@SFBART) April 25, 2018

Memorial Day weekend will mark the opening of two new BART stations: Pittsburg Center Station at the Railroad Ave. overpass in Pittsburg and the Antioch Station at 1600 Slatten Ranch Road. The new stretch of service is 10 miles between Pittsburg / Bay Point & Antioch stations.

BART has also begun testing this week at the Berryessa Station in North San Jose this week, which they hope to open by the end of this year.