BART Adds San Jose And Milpitas To Map As Potential Opening Nears

BART has posted their new route map that features new stations in Milpitas and San Jose as well as future planned stations in the South Bay. The long-delayed extension appears closer to opening after its 2019 deadlines came & went.

We made some tweaks over the weekend to the version of the BART system map we showed you on Friday.

Full details about our process of updating the map are detailed here: https://t.co/o64bp2VbG7 pic.twitter.com/4ecn9UYQt6 — SFBART (@SFBART) May 10, 2020

Here's the changes made in this latest iteration of the map:

New regional rail icon to show connections to other rail systems, listed before parking icon

New transfer open bubble symbol to emphasize ease of changing trains to a different line at the same station

BART to OAK transfer is now consistent with other transfers in the system

The Yellow line is smoothed out making it less crowded and easier to read

Improved spacing between Oakland stations making it less crowded

Improved Muni Metro and added details to better show Mission Bay

Added South Bay details and emphasized VTA and other connections

Added the Altamont Corridor Express

Changed and varied rail line widths based on level of service

Added Irvington Station as a planned future station

Interlined the yellow line with the purple line to eliminate some annotations currently causing confusion

Smoothed out the water lines for less distraction

Removed arbitrary town names without a rail station to declutter the map

While there's no official opening date there were indications made in April that the south bay extension could have a soft opening in June as ridership remains drastically reduced due to COVID-19.