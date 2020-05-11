BART Adds San Jose And Milpitas To Map As Potential Opening Nears

The extension could open in June

May 11, 2020
BART

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Bay Area News

BART has posted their new route map that features new stations in Milpitas and San Jose as well as future planned stations in the South Bay. The long-delayed extension appears closer to opening after its 2019 deadlines came & went.

Here's the changes made in this latest iteration of the map:

  • New regional rail icon to show connections to other rail systems, listed before parking icon
  • New transfer open bubble symbol to emphasize ease of changing trains to a different line at the same station
  • BART to OAK transfer is now consistent with other transfers in the system
  • The Yellow line is smoothed out making it less crowded and easier to read
  • Improved spacing between Oakland stations making it less crowded  
  • Improved Muni Metro and added details to better show Mission Bay 
  • Added South Bay details and emphasized VTA and other connections
  • Added the Altamont Corridor Express
  • Changed and varied rail line widths based on level of service
  • Added Irvington Station as a planned future station
  • Interlined the yellow line with the purple line to eliminate some annotations currently causing confusion
  • Smoothed out the water lines for less distraction
  • Removed arbitrary town names without a rail station to declutter the map 

While there's no official opening date there were indications made in April that the south bay extension could have a soft opening in June as ridership remains drastically reduced due to COVID-19.

BART
San Jose
Milpitas