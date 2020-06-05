Bars, Gyms, Schools, Campgrounds And More Allowed To Open In California Next Week

According to the Associated Press California will move to the next phase of reopening starting Friday June 12th with schools, bars, gyms, campgrounds, day camps, and pro sports being allowed to start again.

Guidelines on reopening each of the above sectors will be available soon according to California's top health official, Mark Ghaly. School and day camp reopenings will apply to the entire state. These guidelines will also outline how live music, hotels, casinos, aquariums, museums, zoos and more will be able to operate upon being allowed to return.

When it comes to bars, gyms, and pro sports that'll depend on each county's threshold on cases and testing. So, don't expect them to immediately open in the Bay Area as most local counties move slower than the rest of the state. Nail salons still have no timeline on reopening.

The state is preparing for a potential increase in Coronavirus cases as the broader reopening takes place.