Bars without food can reopen outdoors & indoor dining capacity increases in SF in November

San Francisco has progressed to the state's Yellow Tier, the final stage of reopening, and that means several sectors of businesses can reopen & increase capacities.

SF bars without food will open for outdoor drinking next month for the first time since March https://t.co/QUMZcE7Dun pic.twitter.com/2vDqHB7L6x — Eater SF (@eatersf) October 20, 2020

Notably on November 3rd indoor dining capacity will go up from 25% to 50% and by mid-November bars that don't serve food can reopen for outdoor drinking - for many that means reopening for the first time since March.

Bars were initially expected to reopen at the end of June, but those plans had been put on hold due to a spike in cases in the Bay Area and around the state.

More good news for restaurants and bars are that those that depend on the working public for business, non-essential offices can reopen with 25% capacity as of October 27th.

The indoor dining capacity increase comes at a time when restaurant owners were worried about cold weather driving away outdoor diners. For more info head to Eater SF.