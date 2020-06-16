Barbershops, Hair Salons Reopen Wednesday For Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County is moving forward with reopening barbershops & hair salons on Wednesday June 17th. They join Sonoma, Napa & Solano counties as Bay Area counties where you can get a haircut.

JUST IN: Hair salons, barbers allowed to reopen in Contra Costa County starting Wednesday https://t.co/EjefCN2fin — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 16, 2020

Also allowed in Contra Costa County starting Wednesday are funerals and religious services of up to 100 people and loosened guidelines when it comes to public pools (one person per 75 square feet).

Contra Costa was also the first Bay Area county to set a date for the reopening of bars, gyms, indoor dining, hotels (for non-essential travel) and other phase 3 business openings. That date is July 1, 2020.