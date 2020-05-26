Newsom Gives Barbershops And Salons OK To Reopen Across California
In 47 of 58 counties
47 of California's 58 counties have "self-attested" that they're able to move further into phase 2 of reopening and are ready to allow barbershops & hair salons to reopen starting today.
BREAKING: barbershops and hair salons are approved for reopening in 47 California counties equipped to move further than the state in reopening economy.— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 26, 2020
The counties have all self attested.
Among the Bay Area counties that are approved to allow barbershops & salons to reopen are Sonoma, Napa & Solano counties. Other Bay Area counties should follow shortly. Sacramento, Orange & Ventura counties are also among those that have attested to meeting the necessary criteria.
The list of Counties in California approved for reopening of barbershops and hair salons pic.twitter.com/oP2ataLmxh— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 26, 2020
These shops will have to meet physical distancing guidelines and employees & customers will be required to wear personal protective equipment.
NEW: Starting today, many counties across California can choose to reopen hair salons and barbershops -- with serious modifications in place.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 26, 2020
LEARN MORE HERE: https://t.co/6g7JwwcCzl
Nail salons are not currently part of this reopening plan.