A Bar Infested With Adoptable Rats To Pop-Up In SF This June

Perhaps you remember the San Francisco Dungeon's pop-up rat cafe back in 2017? The team behind that is bringing something similar to Fisherman's Wharf this June - Rat Bar.

Forget cat cafes. It's all about rats at this San Francisco pop-up bar: https://t.co/Bb3FvJUjma — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 30, 2019

Popping up from June 13th - June 15th the San Francisco Dungeon's Rat Bar will be a place where "rats run free and the booze flows like water". Tickets are $49.99 a person and will feature an hour-long show on the dark & twisted side of the City. You'll then get 30 minutes to touch and pick up adoptable rats courtesy of the Bay Area's own Ratical Rodent Rescue and then you'll head upstairs to a cash bar to try drinks like the Ama-RAT-O-Sour & more. There will be mocktails for those who aren't 21+.

Sessions are:

June 13th - 7 - 9PM

June 14th - 7 - 10PM

June 15th - 7 - 10PM

tickets are on sale now