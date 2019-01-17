Bandcamp To Open Their First Record Store And Performance Space In Oakland

Bandcamp, the publishing platform for musicians, has announced that they have a record store and performance space opening and it'll be right here in the Bay Area. Beginning Friday February 1st the space will be open at 1901 Broadway in Oakland near 19th st. BART and the Fox Theater. It joins new neighbors like the bar & arcade Emporium and Hi-Fi vinyl bar Bar Shiru.

On Friday, February 1, we’re opening a record shop and performance space in Oakland, California. https://t.co/0lTs8IMdnd — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 17, 2019

The space will feature the diversity and design of the five million+ albums available on Bandcamp & there will also soon be free, all-ages shows there.

The opening party will feature performances and jazz on the sidewalk outside. It begins at 7PM on February 1st. For more, head to Bandcamp.