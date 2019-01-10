Ballast Point Brewery Opens at Downtown Disney Next Week

Alcohol and Disney are two things you don't usually associate with each other. So when adults find out you can actually have alcohol there, the resort truly becomes the "Happiest Place On Earth".

This summer you'll be able to drink inside Disneyland at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cantina, but first Southern California's Ballast Point Brewing is opening a 7,000-square-foot restaurant within the Downtown Disneyland shopping and dining district. That includes a 4,000 sq. ft. glass-enclosed bar & restaurant & 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor beer garden. Catering to the 21 and over crowd, Ballast Point's brewery/restaurant will feature a taproom serving their very best brews as well as "exclusive, custom, limited-edition beers" available nowhere else. They'll have 50 beer on tap & plenty of food including vegetarian & gluten-free options.

A closer look inside the new #BallastPoint Brewing Co. restaurant opening next week in Downtown Disney. https://t.co/w6ibGHChb5 — TheSceneSD (@TheSceneSD) January 10, 2019

In a statement from Ballast Point Brewing's President, Marty Birkel, they couldn't feel anymore "honored to work with such an icon in" California and "and become the first brewer at Downtown Disney."

"We hope SoCal locals and visitors alike will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, seasonal cuisine, and good cheer (and beer) of our signature tap room experience that we plan to bring to Downtown Disney." Birkel says.

According to Thrillist, Ballast Point's Downtown Disney location will be their first spot in Orange County and seventh location in California.

Ballast Point Brewing in Downtown Disneyland will open on January 16th and will operate from 10 AM - midnight seven days a week.