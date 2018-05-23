Bad Lip Reading Takes Aim At The Royal Wedding

We didn't wake up at 3 AM on a Saturday morning to watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's royal wedding & if you slept in as well, it's OK, you didn't miss much. What is worth your time, though, is Bad Lip Reading's latest video focusing on the big day.

Video of &quot;ROYAL WEDDING&quot; — A Bad Lip Reading

Something a little different for this one is the focus remains on the wedding as opposed to the completely random outbursts heard in their NFL videos, or their Mark Zuckerberg testimony one.

As usual, it's good stuff from the Bad Lip Reading crew.