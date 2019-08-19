"Bad Guy" Unseats "Old Town Road" From No.1 - Billie Eilish Becomes First Artist Born This Century With A No. 1 Song

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" set a record by spending 19 weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Three weeks longer than any other song had spent at the top since the chart's inception in 1958. Billie Eilish's "bad guy" was nearing a record run in the runner-up spot, but this week, after 9 weeks at #2, "bad guy" has dethroned "Old Town Road".

Several months after Billie became the first artist born in the 21st century to have a #1 album with her debut 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' The 17-year old is now the first artist born this century to have a #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Hot 100 is based on total combined number of sales, radio play, and online streams.

Congrats, Billie!