The Bacon And Beer Classic Comes To San Jose In April
This April the Bacon & Beer Classic comes to the Bay Area for a sixth time with a stop at San Jose's Avaya Stadium. The event promises 100+ craft beers, 30+ bacon dishes, plus music, games, and a bacon eating contest.
HOLY COW! Whoops...I mean HOLY PIG, the @bandbclassic is just two weeks away! --Tickets are flying aka round up your squad and purchase your tix TODAY before it's too late! bit.ly/bacon_beer
The event is 1 - 5 PM for VIP ticket holders ($89-$115) & 2 - 5 PM for GA ticket holders ($65). It is a 21+ event.
BACON? AND BEER?! ---- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Indulge in 3+ hours of UNLIMITED bacon and beer at Avaya Stadium on April 13th! The Bacon and Beer Classic is headed back to the Bay Area with an unbeatable line-up of 100+ local craft beers & ciders and 30+ creative bacon dishes. Play field games, compete in a bacon-eating contest, and head home with a commemorative beer tasting glass. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The link to purchase tickets is in our bio!
Your tickets include a souvenir ceramic cup that you can fill up as many times as you'd like throughout the day. Proceeds also go to local food recovery organizations & national charities. For tickets and more information head here.