The Bacon And Beer Classic Comes To San Jose In April

This April the Bacon & Beer Classic comes to the Bay Area for a sixth time with a stop at San Jose's Avaya Stadium. The event promises 100+ craft beers, 30+ bacon dishes, plus music, games, and a bacon eating contest.

The event is 1 - 5 PM for VIP ticket holders ($89-$115) & 2 - 5 PM for GA ticket holders ($65). It is a 21+ event.

Your tickets include a souvenir ceramic cup that you can fill up as many times as you'd like throughout the day. Proceeds also go to local food recovery organizations & national charities. For tickets and more information head here.