Baby Shark Singing Toys Exist Now And Don't Say We Didn't Warn You

The Baby Shark song is a phenomenon. It won't seem to go away. The kids song that won't leave your head now has another way to infiltrate your brain thanks to official singing plush toys.

Video of Baby Shark | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children

Video of Baby Shark | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children

Baby shark toys are apparently the "it" toy of the holiday season. Getting one though is gonna cost you big. https://t.co/xkJ4So6KMF — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) December 3, 2018

Should the popular toy end up under your tree, we wish you the best in not getting the Baby Shark stuck in your head more often than it already does.