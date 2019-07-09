Baby Shark Live Comes To San Jose This Fall

South Korean media company Pinkfong is bringing their 'Baby Shark' sensation to North America for a tour later this year and if you're interested in what the Baby Shark live experience might be like the tour hits San Jose on Sunday afternoon October 20th.

Perhaps you'd like to join Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance their way through fun adventures where you'll learn about shapes, colors, numbers & more.

The team behind the eighth-most watched YouTube video of all time will takeover the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts and tickets go on sale on Friday (7/12) at 10AM here.

