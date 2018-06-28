Award Winning 'Harry Potter' Play Coming To San Francisco In 2019

Bay Area 'Harry Potter' fans have something to look forward to in the form of a celebrated play making its west coast debut in 2019. 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' is coming to San Francisco's Curran Theatre in the fall of next year.

It is a five-hour play that comes in two parts, which you can either see as a matinee followed by a night show, or with shows on successive nights.

J.K. Rowling wrote the play with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and it premiered in London back in 2016. Earlier this year it opened with a sold-out run in New York. Dates and ticket sales for the SF shows are coming soon, keep an on harrypottertheplay.com.