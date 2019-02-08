Award-Winning 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Play Announces SF Dates And Tickets

Bay Area 'Harry Potter' fans have something to look forward to in the form of a celebrated play making its west coast debut in 2019. 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' is coming to San Francisco's Curran Theatre starting in October 2019 with initial dates through May 2020.

#HarryPotter and the #CursedChild San Francisco has officially announced performances are to begin in October and registration to purchase tickets are now open. https://t.co/QfpymK4cBx — Wizards and Whatnot (@Wizards_Whatnot) February 7, 2019

It is a five-hour play that comes in two parts, which you can either see as a matinee followed by a night show, or with shows on successive nights.

J.K. Rowling wrote the play with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and it premiered in London back in 2016. In 2018 it opened with a sold-out run in New York & it took home 6 TONY Awards. You can sign up for priority access now through March 3rd here & tickets officially go on sale at 11 AM (PST) on March 14th.

Video of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The play is set years after the final book and sees Harry grapple with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. It focuses on his youngest son, Albus, who must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

For more head to harrypottertheplay.com.