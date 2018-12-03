Award-Winning 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Play Allowed To Come To SF After Judge Ruling

There hasn't been much news on the west coast premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' since it was announced back in the summer & we recently found out why. Two feuding families - the Nederlander's & the Shorenstein's are big names in the theater world and the the Nederlander's were trying to block Carole Shorenstein Hays from bringing both 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' & 'Dear Evan Hansen' to the Curran Theater in San Francisco, which she owns. The judge in the case sided in Shorenstein Hays' favor and the plays are allowed to move forward with production plans in San Francisco.

Thanks to a judge ruling refusing to block #HarryPotter and the #CursedChild coming to San Francisco. The production is still on track for a Fall 2019 opening. https://t.co/ODWus0mPjB — Wizards and Whatnot (@Wizards_Whatnot) December 3, 2018

Tickets and date are not yet available for the popular Harry Potter play, but we do know that the goal is for it to stay in San Francisco for at least a three-year run starting in the fall of 2019.

Feuding Theatre Owners In San Francisco Can’t Stop Dear Evan Hansen Or The Harry Potter Play, Judge Rules https://t.co/k7kDk8N8DM — Earl R. Merrill (@earlrmerrill17) December 2, 2018

The five-hour play is often seen over two-night engagements & tickets are said to be as tough to get as those for 'Hamilton'. 'The Cursed Child' recently took home 6 Tony Awards. For more head here.