Award-Winning 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Play Allowed To Come To SF After Judge Ruling

December 3, 2018
There hasn't been much news on the west coast premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' since it was announced back in the summer & we recently found out why. Two feuding families - the Nederlander's & the Shorenstein's are big names in the theater world and the the Nederlander's were trying to block Carole Shorenstein Hays from bringing both 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' & 'Dear Evan Hansen' to the Curran Theater in San Francisco, which she owns. The judge in the case sided in Shorenstein Hays' favor and the plays are allowed to move forward with production plans in San Francisco.

Tickets and date are not yet available for the popular Harry Potter play, but we do know that the goal is for it to stay in San Francisco for at least a three-year run starting in the fall of 2019.

The five-hour play is often seen over two-night engagements & tickets are said to be as tough to get as those for 'Hamilton'. 'The Cursed Child' recently took home 6 Tony Awards. For more head here.

