Avocado Con Returns To San Francisco In March

The annual Avocado Con is back for 2020 on Saturday March 28th from 11 AM - 5 PM at SPARK Social SF. The 3rd annual festival dedicated to all things avocado will feature over 15 vendors serving up all sorts of specials.

Some of what you can expect at the festival are:

Over-the-top avocado toasts

Flaky avo-stuffed empanadas

Wood-fired avocado-topped pizzas

Juicy guac burgers

Avocado ice cream sandwiches

Crispy panko-breaded avocado fries

Vendor & ticket info is coming soon so follow along with the Facebook event page for the latest.