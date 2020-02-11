Avocado Con Returns To San Francisco In March
The annual Avocado Con is back for 2020 on Saturday March 28th from 11 AM - 5 PM at SPARK Social SF. The 3rd annual festival dedicated to all things avocado will feature over 15 vendors serving up all sorts of specials.
Avocado Con was reaaaaal cute with @jackiehum. So were the pitchers of mimosas though. Haha ----------✨--♀️ • • • • • #avocadocon #avocadoeverything #brunch #sundayfunday #vegan #sanfrancisco #soma #foodie #getinmybelly
Some of what you can expect at the festival are:
- Over-the-top avocado toasts
- Flaky avo-stuffed empanadas
- Wood-fired avocado-topped pizzas
- Juicy guac burgers
- Avocado ice cream sandwiches
- Crispy panko-breaded avocado fries
Vendor & ticket info is coming soon so follow along with the Facebook event page for the latest.
AvocadoCon at SoMa Food Trucks #avocadocon #motherdaughteradventures #sanfrancisco #avocadoicecream #avocadopizza #foodtrucks
Day 1 of this year's Avocado Con in @soma! I got their Avocado Fries, which is breaded with panko and drizzles with wasabi sauce. My bf tried their Shoyu ramen burger. Personally, I thought the ramen "buns" were bland. But apparently the shoyu patty was pretty good. Unfortunately, all the shoyu sauce/flavor was at the bottom. : : 》Avocado fries 》Shoyu ramen burger : : ________________________________________________________________ #bayarea #bayareaeats #sfeats #sanfrancisco #avocadotoast #avocadosmoothie #avocado #avocadocon #soma #somastreetfoodpark #shoty #ramen #ramenburger #japanese #japanesefood #asian #asianfusion #food #foodie #event #foodlover #foodblogger #instafood #instalike #instagram #instagood #instadaily #instafollow #follow #followme