Avocado Con Returns To San Francisco This September

July 21, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

ivan101 / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

On Saturday September 7th Avocado Con returns to San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park for an afternoon dedicated to green goodness.

#avocadocon #somastreatfood #sundayfunday @aliciabcali @licky_lulu

A post shared by RuRu (@rurubissa) on

From 11 AM - 4 PM there will be 15+ local vendors serving up avocado specials like avocado toast, avocado-stuffed empanadas, ceviche, guacamole burgers and much more. Plus, there will be a craft beer bar, DJs spinning and kids & dogs are welcome.

For more info on tickets & vendors head to the Facebook event page.

shout out to my boyfriend for taking me to an avocado festival n wearing this shirt with me -- #whataguy #AVOCADO #avocadocon

A post shared by jessica asuncion (@jezzycaw) on

Tags: 
Avocado Con
San Francisco