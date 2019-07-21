Avocado Con Returns To San Francisco This September
July 21, 2019
On Saturday September 7th Avocado Con returns to San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park for an afternoon dedicated to green goodness.
From 11 AM - 4 PM there will be 15+ local vendors serving up avocado specials like avocado toast, avocado-stuffed empanadas, ceviche, guacamole burgers and much more. Plus, there will be a craft beer bar, DJs spinning and kids & dogs are welcome.
For more info on tickets & vendors head to the Facebook event page.
