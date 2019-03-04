The Average Rent For A One-Bedroom In San Francisco Hits A New High: $3,690 A Month

March 4, 2019
Every week there's a new story on how ridiculous the cost of living is in the Bay Area. For this week, it's the median rent price of a one-bedroom in San Francisco has reached its highest point: $3,690 a month.

Home and aprtment rental app, Zumper, ran the numbers and found that SF's average price for a one-bedroom apartment is the highest in the nation & is 30% higher than the price of one in NYC & nearly double the average price of one in Seattle ($1,970). San Jose's average one-bedroom price is $2,540 and that's third highest in the country. For more results head to CNET.

With these prices it's no surprise that 53% of Californians, & 63% of California's millennials want to leave the state, citing cost of living as the top reason.

