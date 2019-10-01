Average California Gas Prices Exceed $4 Gallon - Expected To Keep Rising

The average gas price in California has reached its highest level in seven years at $4.02/gallin and hopefully they don't reach the $4.73 average price of 2012, but they are expected to keep rising. Refinery disruptions at four California facilities including the Valero Benicia Refinery along with attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities have contributed to the recent spike in gas prices along the west coast.

Refinery problems have sent #California gas prices to highest level in 7 years pic.twitter.com/vzMB3j6yGB — KTVU (@KTVU) September 28, 2019

Currently, the average price for gas in Oakland is $4.03 a gallon while San Jose is at $4.01 a gallon.

It is expected to take several weeks until we begin to see some relief at the pumps.