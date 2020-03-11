Disneyland Announces Avengers Campus To Open At California Adventure On July 18th

Disneyland has announced that the newest land coming to the California Adventure theme park, Avengers Campus, is set to open on July 18, 2020. The latest area of the park has been in development since A Bug's Land closed in the summer of 2018.

The area will prominently feature Spider-Man and you'll definitely notice the animatronic Spidey flying around. You'll also find Tony Stark's WEB Headquarters, and superhero shows featuring Spider-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow & Doctor Strange.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge has Oga's Cantina and Avengers Campus has its own bar, as well, with The Pym Tasting Lab. The hexagonal bar will overlook the campus and drinks will be dispensed from a giant beer can.

The one new ride in Avengers Campus will be Spider-Man: Webslingers, will be a family-friendly attraction which will feature Tom Holland guiding you through the interactive experience.

