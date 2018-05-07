(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Audiotistic Announces 2018 Lineup

May 7, 2018
Music

Audiotistic will once again deliever a lineup of EDM & hip-hop to the Shoreline this summer. The festival will take place over the weekend of July 14 & 15 and here's the lineup:

Big names include Virtual Self (Porter Robinson's new project), Lil Wayne, Kaskade, and more.

2-day GA tix start at $129 and go on sale Friday (5/11) at noon. Get yours here.

