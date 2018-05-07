Audiotistic Announces 2018 Lineup

Audiotistic will once again deliever a lineup of EDM & hip-hop to the Shoreline this summer. The festival will take place over the weekend of July 14 & 15 and here's the lineup:

BOOM. -- Welcome to #Audiotistic 2018! --⚡️

Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY at NOON PT!



Learn more! → https://t.co/yLbhiQ3Ckh pic.twitter.com/kBWBooeZdV — Audiotistic (@audiotisticfest) May 7, 2018

Big names include Virtual Self (Porter Robinson's new project), Lil Wayne, Kaskade, and more.

2-day GA tix start at $129 and go on sale Friday (5/11) at noon. Get yours here.