Aube Creamery Brings Their Flower Cones To SF's Japantown

After having a soft opening during April's Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, Aube Creamery celebrated their grand opening on Tuesday May 1.

Aube Creamery is located inside the Japantown Mall next to the popular Uji Time - 1581 Webster St. (Suite 150) to be exact.

The menu includes ice cream flavors like: Rice cream, Hojicha (roasted green tea), Pure (organic milk), Verry (strawberry with Korean five-taste berry) and you can get them in a cup, or in their flower cones.

Their soft serve is made from scratch and uses organic local ingredients. Toppings include fresh made poached strawberries, blueberries, carmelized banana, rice cake, red bean, syruped mochi, torched marshmallows and toasted almond.

For more, head to their Facebook page.