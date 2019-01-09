AT&T Park Is Now Called Oracle Park

The home of the San Francisco Giants home is no longer called AT&T Park. The stadium has had that name since 2006 & was of course the name of the place when the Giants won their three World Series championships. Effective immediately the ballpark at 2nd & King St. will be known as Oracle Park.

Tell AT&T Park goodbye, #SFGIants fans. The waterfront ballpark has a new name. The full story: https://t.co/7qjOx6GbGc — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) January 10, 2019

It was previously thought that the Giants' 2019 season would be the final year playing at what would be called AT&T Park, but Oracle jumped in and secured naming rights going forward and those AT&T Park signs are already being taken down & will be replaced by temporary Oracle Park banners.

Oracle is reportedly paying somewhere between $300-$350 million for the naming rights.

This will be the stadium's fourth name after Pac Bell Park, SBC Park, & AT&T Park.