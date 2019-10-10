AT&T Giving Customers Affected By PG&E Power Shutoff Unlimited Talk, Text And Data Through Sunday

If you're being affected by this week's PG&E power shutoffs there's actually some good news for you if you're an AT&T customer. The company will be providing their Californian customers affected by the shutoffs with unlimited talk, text, and data through midnight on October 13th.

Credits and waivers will be automatically applied for customers in zip codes that are experiencing shutoffs. You might also still receive usual alerts regarding data, but those credits & will will be reflected on your account.

AT&T video & home internet customers can call 1-800-288-2020 if you have questions about your service.

For more info head here & if you want to confirm your eligibilty for waivers AT&T customers can call the 1-800-288-2020 number, as well.