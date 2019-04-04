'Atlanta' Museum To Pop-Up At SF's Clusterfest 2019

If you're a fan of the hit show 'Atlanta' then Comedy Central's Clusterfest 2019 has something you should be very interested in. From June 21 - 23, 2019 the festival will have a museum dedicated to the show for fans to check out. The Benny Hope & Teddy Perkins Memorial Museum will bring much of the show to life.

You'll get to walk through an exhibit of show props including Teddy's piano, Darius' "U Mad?" hat and much more.

To see the museum you'll need tickets to Clusterfest, which you can get here.

'Atlanta' star Donald Glover will also be coming to the Bay Area this summer to headline Outside Lands 2019 as Childish Gambino.