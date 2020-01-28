Atari-Themed Hotels Planned For San Francisco And San Jose

Atari has announced plans to open eight gaming hotels in the United States over the next few years with a pair of them pegged for the Bay Area (San Francisco and San Jose).

Atari promises fully-immersive experiences for gamers of all ages plus usual hotel amenities like bars, restaurants, meeting rooms, oh, and movie theaters for these ones.

The first is set to break ground in Phoenix, Arizona later this year with other locations planned for Seattle near the Space Needle, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and Austin.

The hotels will also feature esports studios where both professional & casual gamers can compete. There's no word yet on where exactly the hotels will open in San Francisco and San Jose, but we'll keep you updated.

For more head to atarihotels.com.