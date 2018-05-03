Arrested Development Experience Coming To San Francisco In June

A new attraction has been added to Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest in San Francisco this June. This one is a real-life 'Arrested Development' experience featuring Bluth's Frozen Banana Stand, The Stair Car, an episode screening and conversation with stars of the show, and a special parade of some sort...

Feeling a bit buy-curious? Come explore further with Bluth frozen bananas, the family stair car and more surprises as @arresteddev comes to #Clusterfest. @netflix https://t.co/HsMQuGGAhD pic.twitter.com/Tt453PmCsF — Clusterfest (@clusterfest) May 3, 2018

It joins attractions like those from 'South Park,' 'The Daily Show,' 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' & more that will be taking over Civic Center Plaza from June 1-3.

For more info head to Clusterfest.com.