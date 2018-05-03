(Photo by cdm)

Arrested Development Experience Coming To San Francisco In June

May 3, 2018
A new attraction has been added to Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest in San Francisco this June. This one is a real-life 'Arrested Development' experience featuring Bluth's Frozen Banana Stand, The Stair Car, an episode screening and conversation with stars of the show, and a special parade of some sort...

It joins attractions like those from 'South Park,' 'The Daily Show,' 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' & more that will be taking over Civic Center Plaza from June 1-3.

For more info head to Clusterfest.com.

