AriZona Releases Alcoholic Green Tea

April 14, 2020
Dallas
Food & Drink

We never would've guessed that adding alcohol to seltzer water would turn into a trillion dollar industry, so who says that can't happen with iced tea?

The people at Arizona Iced Tea just rolled out a new hard version that mixes their green tea with vodka.  The cans are 5% ABV and, unlike the traditional cans of AriZona, unforunately they aren't 99 cents. The suggested price is $3.49, according to BroBible.

For now, they're just testing the alcoholic iced tea in Canada, but if it does well, you can expect to see it here soon too. 

Last summer it was announced AriZona was getting into cannabis-infused products including drinks, gummies & more.

