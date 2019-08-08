Arizona Iced Tea To Start Selling Cannabis-Infused Products

Following suit from Lagunitas THC-infused "hop water" that launched in 2018, the Arizona Beverage Company is prepared to start offering a selection of cannabis-infused products including drinks, vape pens, and gummies.

Arizona Beverage has signed a licensing deal with an American cannabis company for a new line of gummies, vape pens and drinks https://t.co/qHzLYIzVDR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 7, 2019

Arizona has reached an agreement with Colorado-based Dixie Brands to create the products. Due to weed only being legal in several states and not at a federal level the products will be manufactured in each state where they'll be sold. The first two states expected to have them available are Colorado & California, per BevNet. Expect them to be found at licensed dispensaries and not in all stores where AriZona products are currently sold.

After the initial launch of products it is expected that there will also be THC-infused lemonades, sodas & coffees eventually.