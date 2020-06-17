Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know?" Becomes Latest Rock Video To Surpass 1 Billion Views

Joining the likes of Queen, Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons & twenty one pilots, Arctic Monkeys now have one of 12 rock music videos to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube with 2013's "Do I Wanna Know?"

Do I Wanna Know? has now surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube pic.twitter.com/6Ke2xZRrmg — arctic monkeys (@IastIaughlane) June 14, 2020

The animated video is for the only Arctic Monkeys song to be certified platinum.

Video of Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? (Official Video)

The most-viewed music videos on YouTube are currently "Despacito" & "Baby Shark".