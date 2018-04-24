Arctic Monkeys Announce October Show San Francisco

On May 11 Arctic Monkeys will return with their first album in 5 years with 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' & now we know they'll make their long-awaited return to the Bay Area for a show on Saturday night October 20 at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic.

We're pleased to announce our North American live dates in October 2018. Tickets go on sale at 10am (Local time) on Friday 27 April.

Support comes from @thelemontwigs for Hollywood Bowl only and @MiniMansions for all shows. For more information head to https://t.co/NZwdHiP6sx pic.twitter.com/OI4NfIfND1 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) April 24, 2018

Tickets go on sale Friday April 27 at 10AM. For tickets and details you can go here.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' tracklist:

01 Star Treatment

02 One Point Perspective

03 American Sports

04 Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

05 Golden Trunks

06 Four Out of Five

07 The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

08 Science Fiction

09 She Looks Like Fun

10 Batphone

11 The Ultracheese