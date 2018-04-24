Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys Announce October Show San Francisco

April 24, 2018
Music

On May 11 Arctic Monkeys will return with their first album in 5 years with 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' & now we know they'll make their long-awaited return to the Bay Area for a show on Saturday night October 20 at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic. 

Tickets go on sale Friday April 27 at 10AM. For tickets and details you can go here.

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' tracklist:

01 Star Treatment
02 One Point Perspective
03 American Sports
04 Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
05 Golden Trunks
06 Four Out of Five
07 The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
08 Science Fiction
09 She Looks Like Fun
10 Batphone
11 The Ultracheese

Arctic Monkeys
San Francisco
