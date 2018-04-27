Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys Add Second San Francisco Show This October

April 27, 2018
Arctic Monkeys will release a new album on Friday May 11 and earlier this week we found out they'd be making a return to the Bay Area on Saturday October 20 at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Tickets for that show have sold out so the band added a second date on Sunday October 21.

Pre-sale for the 10/21 date is Thursday May 3 (pw = casino) & general on-sale is Friday May 4 at 10 AM. You can get tix here.

 

