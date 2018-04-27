Arctic Monkeys Add Second San Francisco Show This October

Arctic Monkeys will release a new album on Friday May 11 and earlier this week we found out they'd be making a return to the Bay Area on Saturday October 20 at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Tickets for that show have sold out so the band added a second date on Sunday October 21.

Additional nights added at Hollywood Bowl and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets on sale Friday 4th May at 10am (local time). Tickets available at https://t.co/NZwdHiP6sx pic.twitter.com/vn9jwAOgdv — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) April 27, 2018

Pre-sale for the 10/21 date is Thursday May 3 (pw = casino) & general on-sale is Friday May 4 at 10 AM. You can get tix here.