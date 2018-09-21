Arcade Fire To Play Their Debut Album 'Funeral' In Full At Berkeley Dates

Arcade Fire surprised their Los Angeles on Thursday night when they played their critically-acclaimed 2004 debut album 'Funeral' in full for the first time ever. Frontman Win Butler stated that the band is "not sentimental, but it’s just been 14 years since Funeral so we felt like playing it". Now they've announced that they'll play the album in full twice more & both times will be at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.

We will be performing Funeral in its entirety for the first time at our three California shows.

Wanted the first night to be a surprise, but I guess the surprise is out! pic.twitter.com/TMMkeUM0ow — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) September 21, 2018

Expect a similar setlist to what they played in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Friday's show is sold out, but there are still some tickets available for Saturday night's show. Get those here.