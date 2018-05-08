© Press Association

Arcade Fire Announce September Show In Berkeley

May 8, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Arcade Fire have announced that they will return to the Bay Area on Friday night September 21 with a show at Berkeley's Greek Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday (5/11) at 10 AM here.

Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will go to saving lives, revitalizing communities, and transforming global health through Partners In Health. www.pih.org.

Tags: 
Arcade Fire
Berkeley

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm