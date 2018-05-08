Arcade Fire Announce September Show In Berkeley

Arcade Fire have announced that they will return to the Bay Area on Friday night September 21 with a show at Berkeley's Greek Theatre.

JUST ANNOUNCED ♠️@arcadefire with very special guest @grizzlybear on friday, 9/21!

grab presale tickets this thursday at 10am, pw = CONT1NUED

tickets go on sale friday, 5/11 at 10am!

Tickets go on sale Friday (5/11) at 10 AM here.

Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket will go to saving lives, revitalizing communities, and transforming global health through Partners In Health. www.pih.org.