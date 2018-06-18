Arcade Fire Add Another Date At Berkeley's Greek Theatre This September

Arcade Fire have announced a second date at Berkeley's Greek Theatre this September after their first has sold out. You can see them Saturday night September 22 with Grizzly Bear.

2nd show added by popular demand - @arcadefire & @grizzlybear on saturday, 9/22! ♠️♦️ the show on 9/21 is #soldout

grab presale tickets this thursday, 6/21 at 10am, password = cont1nued

tickets go on sale friday, 6/22 at 10am!

--️: https://t.co/ZJjYoUrOD9 pic.twitter.com/2cuxa67hnH — Greek Berkeley (@GreekBerkeley) June 18, 2018

You can grab pre-sale tix on Thursday (6/21) at 10AM with the password 'cont1nued' or get them in the general on-sale starting Friday (6/22) at 10AM here.