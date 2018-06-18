Arcade Fire Add Another Date At Berkeley's Greek Theatre This September

June 18, 2018
Arcade Fire have announced a second date at Berkeley's Greek Theatre this September after their first has sold out. You can see them Saturday night September 22 with Grizzly Bear.

You can grab pre-sale tix on Thursday (6/21) at 10AM with the password 'cont1nued' or get them in the general on-sale starting Friday (6/22) at 10AM here.

