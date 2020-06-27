South Bay's Aqui Closes Outdoor Dining Service After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Friday popular south bay restaurant chain Aqui Cal-Mex announced that they were shutting down their oudoor dining service due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. They had been offering outdoor dining since Santa Clara County began allowing it again on June 5th.

A post shared by Aqui Cal-Mex (@aquicalmex) on Jun 26, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

In a follow-up post they announced that in the last 30 days two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One is recovered and waiting to return to work & the other is resting comfortably at home in recovery.

The Mercury News reported that most recent case came from an employee at the Downtown Campbell location who reported that they had tested positive this past Wednesday. The restaurant closed for two hours that day to thoroughly sanitize it before reopening.

Aqui owner Dave O'Mara said he didn't share the information immediately because the restaurant was looking at ways to do so in a legal and appropriate manner. O'Mara also told the Mercury News that it has been tough to get customers to follow safety protocols since they reopened for outdoor dining service, but the restaurants have gone above & beyond with sanitation measures.

Aqui remains open for take-out including offering their industrial strength Swirls to go.