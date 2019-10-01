Applebee's Unveils The $1 Vampire Cocktail For October

Fresh off selling what were basically $1 AMFs in September, Applebee's has unveiled their latest, spooky, cheap drink special for October: The $1 Vampire.

Made with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and strawberry flavors the cocktail served in 10 oz. mugs will also come with a set of fangs.

Applebee's is serving $1 Vampire cocktails for the entire month of October https://t.co/t1wfjPSzCm — Justin Dehner (@TheTrueReal_JD) October 1, 2019

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, says of the "freaky tiki drink," "where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?"