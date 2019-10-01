Applebee's Unveils The $1 Vampire Cocktail For October

Fresh off selling what were basically $1 AMFs in September, Applebee's has unveiled their latest, spooky, cheap drink special for October: The $1 Vampire.

The #DollarVampire is here for October. It comes with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, strawberry and fun fangs.

Made with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and strawberry flavors the cocktail served in 10 oz. mugs will also come with a set of fangs.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, says of the "freaky tiki drink," "where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?"

