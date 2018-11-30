Applebee's Serving Dollar Jolly Rancher-Flavored Vodka Drinks For December
November 30, 2018
Monthly drink specials since the fall of 2017 have driven people to Applebee's for some sort of very cheap drink each month. Now for December Applebee's has collaborated with Jolly Rancher for a new $1 special - the Dollar Jolly.
The new December #NeighborhoodDrink is here. Raise the roof (metaphorically because it’s cold outside) and raise a glass (literally because the DOLLAR JOLLY is made with vodka and cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher flavor).
It's a drink that comes in two flavors: Cherry or Green Apple Jolly Rancher. Add vodka and ice and you've got the Dollar Jolly.
It also comes with a side of Jolly Ranchers.
You can get 'em 12/1 - 12/31/18. For more visit Applebees.com.