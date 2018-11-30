Applebee's Serving Dollar Jolly Rancher-Flavored Vodka Drinks For December

Monthly drink specials since the fall of 2017 have driven people to Applebee's for some sort of very cheap drink each month. Now for December Applebee's has collaborated with Jolly Rancher for a new $1 special - the Dollar Jolly.

It's a drink that comes in two flavors: Cherry or Green Apple Jolly Rancher. Add vodka and ice and you've got the Dollar Jolly.

It also comes with a side of Jolly Ranchers.

You can get 'em 12/1 - 12/31/18. For more visit Applebees.com.