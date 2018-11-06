Applebee's Serving $2 Bud Light's For All Of November

It all started with the Dollarita over a year ago & continued in October with the $1 Zombie cocktail. Now Applebees has teamed with Bud Light to offer $2 10-oz. mugs of the beer for the entire month of November.

It's called the $2 Dilly Dilly and the restaurant hope it continues to bring customers in the door as store sales have gone up 7.7% since Applebee's began their cheap monthly drink promotions.

You're encouraged to raise your mug and shout "Dilly Dilly!" in your best medieval voice.