It's a new month & that means it's time for the latest cheap drink special at Applebee's. For March it's ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch and it's only $2 for a 10-ounce mug of it that also features a candy rainbow.

It's ABSOLUT vodka plus ginger, green apple, and lemon flavors. It'll be available until the end of the month & their Dollar Hurricane is still available until Fat Tuesday (March 5).

You can enjoy this drink through St. Patrick's Day and all the way through the end of March.