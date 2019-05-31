Applebee's June Drink Special Is $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade

May 31, 2019
Every month Applebee's unveils a new cheap drink special and to kick off summer they're going with a $1 vodka raspberry lemonade. 

World, meet your new favorite drink: The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade. Savor its fresh lemon juice and lemonade starting June 1st.

These 10-ounce drinks will be made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry juice, fresh lemon juice, & vodka.

Applebee's latest drink specials were the revival of the Dollarita, $1 Hurricanes and more.

