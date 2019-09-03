Applebee's Combines Five Types Of Alcohol For Their New $1 Drink Special

Another new month, another new cheap drink special at Applebee's. This time it's the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, or as they're calling it the "DOLLARdios". A drink that combines five types of alcohol: vodka, rum, tequila, gin, and Blue Curacao.

The drink also contains sweet & sour & Sierra Mist.

It sounds pretty similar to a drink also commonly known as an AMF, which packs a pretty alcoholic punch. It'll be available for the entire month of September and 10 oz. mugs of 'em are $1 each.