Applebee's Combines Five Types Of Alcohol For Their New $1 Drink Special
September 3, 2019
Another new month, another new cheap drink special at Applebee's. This time it's the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, or as they're calling it the "DOLLARdios". A drink that combines five types of alcohol: vodka, rum, tequila, gin, and Blue Curacao.
Say adios to summer with the #DOLLARAdios. Also known as the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, it has vodka, rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and Sierra Mist. #NeighborhoodDrink
The drink also contains sweet & sour & Sierra Mist.
It sounds pretty similar to a drink also commonly known as an AMF, which packs a pretty alcoholic punch. It'll be available for the entire month of September and 10 oz. mugs of 'em are $1 each.