Applebee’s Announced $1 Long Island Iced Teas For March

March 2, 2020
Dallas
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's happening again at Applebee's!

It sounds too good to be true, but Long Islands will be $1 for the entire month of March.

Yes, you will be able to get a big bad sip of vodka, rum, tequila, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of cola, all in one cup, for extremely reasonable price of $1!

The restaurant chain previously offered $1 Long Islands back in June of 2018.

