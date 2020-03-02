Applebee’s Announced $1 Long Island Iced Teas For March

(Via Y108)

It's happening again at Applebee's!

It sounds too good to be true, but Long Islands will be $1 for the entire month of March.

We can’t tell you what our March Drink of the Month is yet. This is just a DOLLAR L.I.Teaser. Actually, that kind of gives it away. Welcome this party in a glass and grab a $1 Long Island Iced Tea today. pic.twitter.com/rCyNAa00tj — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 1, 2020

Yes, you will be able to get a big bad sip of vodka, rum, tequila, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of cola, all in one cup, for extremely reasonable price of $1!

The restaurant chain previously offered $1 Long Islands back in June of 2018.