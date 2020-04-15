Apple Unveils New, Cheaper iPhone SE with Smaller Screen

Apple is targeting budget-conscious customers with the release of their latest iPhone.

On Wednesday, the tech giant announced the launch of the new iPhone SE, an update to the original SE from four years ago, according to CNN.

The iPhone SE has many of the same features of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but in the body of the 2017 iPhone 8.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said in a statement.

Like the iPhone 11, the new SE includes an A13 Bionic processor, Qi wireless charging, True Tone display, a 12-megapixel camera with Portrait Mode, Smart HDR and optical image stabilization.

The iPhone SE is also a little old school as it reverts back to a world before face recognition and instead features Touch ID and a home button. There’s a lightning port, but no headphone jack, so customers without wireless headphones will need to purchase an adapter.

Compared to the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 11, the new SE’s screen is much smaller with a 4.7-inch display.

The new SE will also only set you back $399 for the base model with 64GB of storage, a lot cheaper than the $699 price tag for an iPhone 11. It’s also $50 less than the iPhone 8, which will now be discontinued. The mid-range SE model features 128 GB of storage for $449, while the higher-end 256 GB option costs $549.

All three models come in black, white or red and include a free year of AppleTV+, the company’s video streaming service.

Preorders for the iPhone SE begin Friday, April 17th and ship out on April 24th.